2 more homes condemned as huge Florida sinkhole grows

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — Officials in Florida say a sinkhole that swallowed two homes last month is growing.

Pasco County officials said in a news release Saturday that a large chunk of the hole's edge has collapsed. Two more homes in Land O'Lakes, a Tampa suburb, have been condemned.

The sinkhole, which opened up July 14, is now about 260 feet (79 metres ) wide at its widest point.

Crews have brought in earth to stabilize the banks. Once the edges are stabilized, workers hope to remove debris.