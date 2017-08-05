Coast Guard suspends search for missing French sailor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for a French sailor who issued a distress call after he left North Carolina for New York City one week ago.

The Coast Guard said the command centre in Portsmouth, Virginia, received a mayday call late last Sunday from 73-year-old Joseph Calland aboard the 39-foot (12-meter) sailboat Nennette.

Calland was headed from Beaufort, North Carolina, to New York City.