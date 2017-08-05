Congressmen oppose Texas wildlife refuge as border wall site

MCALLEN, Texas — A group of Texas Democratic congressmen are questioning preliminary plans to build a section of President Donald Trump's proposed border wall through a federal wildlife refuge.

Federal officials have told landowners and local officials that they intend to build on about 3 miles (nearly 5 kilometres ) of the river levee that runs through the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.

According to The Monitor newspaper , the congressmen say cutting through the refuge "could do serious environmental and economic damage," and are calling for transparency.

The congressmen are Joaquin Castro of San Antonio, Henry Cuellar of Laredo, Lloyd Doggett of Austin, Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen, Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, and Filemon Vela of Brownsville.