Former Democratic Texas Gov. Mark White dies at 77

HOUSTON — Former Texas Gov. Mark White, a Democrat who championed public education reforms, including the landmark "no-pass, no-play" policy for high school athletes, has died. He was 77.

His wife, Linda, says White died Saturday. She wasn't certain of the cause of death.

White served as governor from 1983 until 1987. The education policies approved during his single term included pay raises and competency tests for teachers, class size limits for elementary schools and the state's high school basic skills graduation test.