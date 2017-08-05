Greece: Man charged with starting 16 fires near Athens
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with starting 16 fires over the past five months.
A Fire Service announcement says the man is accused of deliberately setting fire to forests, farmland and empty plots in areas east and northeast of the capital Athens from March 14 to Aug. 1 of this year.
He is scheduled to appear before a
