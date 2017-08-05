Gunfire caused destructive blaze near California's Yosemite

MARIPOSA, Calif. — Fire investigators say gunfire caused a wildfire near Yosemite National Park that destroyed 131 structures, including 63 homes, last month.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday that a gun fired on public lands caused the wildfire that burned 127 square miles (331 square kilometres ) on July 16.

The fire, which prompted evacuations in several areas including the town of Mariposa, destroyed 63 homes and 67 other buildings.