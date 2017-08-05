Iran's president Rouhani sworn in for second term

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's re-elected president Hassan Rouhani has been sworn in for his second term in an open parliament session.

Rouhani, 68, a moderate cleric who secured re-election on May 19, promised that his country will pursue a "path of coexistence and interaction with the world."

Rouhani was first elected in 2013 with nearly 51 per cent of the vote.

Iran's state TV reported that more than 130 high-ranking officials from various countries and international organizations attended the ceremony in Tehran. Among them was EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who co-ordinates follow-up of Iran's nuclear deal.