Iran's president Rouhani sworn in for second term
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's re-elected president Hassan Rouhani has been sworn in for his second term in an open parliament session.
Rouhani, 68, a moderate cleric who secured re-election on May 19, promised that his country will pursue a "path of coexistence and interaction with the world."
It was the first time in Iran's history that a large number of foreign officials attended the president's inauguration ceremony.