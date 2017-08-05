Local firefighters join battle against Canadian wildfires

BOSTON — A contingent of firefighters from Massachusetts is joining the battle against raging wildfires in British Columbia.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation says the 16 firefighters representing the Bureau of Forestry and Fire Control and the Department of Fish and Game left on Thursday, stopping first in New Hampshire to meet up with four wildland firefighters from that state.

The crew planned to join an international team helping Canadian forces working to contain the flames, build fire breaks and protect buildings. They will sleep in tents or remote fire camps.

Officials in British Columbia reported more than 130 wildfires burning in the province earlier this week.