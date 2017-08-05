N. Korean missiles add urgency to Hiroshima A-bomb appeals

HIROSHIMA, Japan — Hiroshima's appeal of "never again" on the anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack has acquired renewed urgency as North Korea moves ever closer to acquiring nuclear weapons.

The city marked the 72nd anniversary of the Aug. 6, 1945, attack that killed 140,000 people with a sombre ceremony Sunday, a minute of silence to remember the dead and a call to eliminate nuclear weapons.

Mayor Kazumi Matsui said that "hell is not a thing of the past," urging that the "absolute evil" of atomic weaponry be banished.