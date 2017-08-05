NATO says killed Afghan inside attacker in self-defence

KABUL — A member of the Afghan police force has been killed by NATO advisers before he was able to attack their forces in southern Kandahar province, according to a NATO-led Resolute Support mission statement.

The statement released Saturday said the incident took place near Kandahar Airfield after the advisers had completed scheduled law enforcement training and were attacked by a police officer as they were preparing to return to their base.

The Romanian soldiers, who were providing security for the Train, Advise and Assist Command south advisers, returned fire in self- defence and killed the gunman, it said.