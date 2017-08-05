Pig headed to auction jumps onto busy Washington interstate

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Washington State Highway Patrol says a large pig headed to auction jumped from a trailer on Interstate 5 near Federal Way on Saturday morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson says the pig made the leap at about 10 a.m. and passers-by stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn't walk into traffic.

Johnson says the pig had some scrapes but otherwise appeared uninjured.

He didn't have an estimate of the pig's weight, but it appeared significantly larger than the people herding it as seen on Washington Department of Transportation cameras along the interstate.