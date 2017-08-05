Supporters of deposed Pakistan PM welcome him in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD — Scores of supporters have welcomed Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his arrival to the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad from a nearby hilltop resort. He was staying at the resort after last week's dismissal from office by the Supreme Court for concealing family assets.

Sharif was replaced by a lawmaker from his party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, this week.

After spending the night in Islamabad, Sharif will travel to his home city of Lahore on Sunday to address a rally there. It will be the first show of political strength from Sharif's ruling party since his removal.