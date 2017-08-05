Terror not suspected in German crowd crashes; 1 killed

BERLIN — Police in Germany say 12 people have been injured and one person has died in two separate incidents of vehicles hitting crowds.

Bavarian police say a 15-year-old girl was killed late Friday when a driver lost control of his vehicle and drove over an embankment, crashing into a group of youths near the town of Garching an der Alz.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital by air ambulance, while the 27-year-old driver and his four passengers suffered minor injuries.

Police said Saturday the cause of the crash was still under investigation.

Berlin police say six people were injured when a driver attempted to avoid another car and crashed into a group of pedestrians late Friday.