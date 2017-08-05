The Latest: Slain Indiana officer hailed as hero at funeral

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the funeral of a slain Indiana police officer (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

A police officer who authorities say was fatally shot by a man he was trying to help from an overturned car was hailed during his funeral as an Indiana hero.

Several hundred police officers from around the country were among the mourners at Saturday's funeral for Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says hearts are heavy with Allan's death. Holcomb bowed his head at Allan's casket after speaking, then presented a folded state flag to Allan's wife as he spoke with her and their two sons.

U.S. Joe Donnelly and Southport's mayor and police chief were among other funeral speakers.

Authorities say Allan was trying to assist 28-year-old Jason Brown after a July 27 car crash when Brown suddenly became agitated and opened fire, striking the officer 11 times. Brown faces murder charges.

___

9:25 a.m.

Several hundred police officers from around the country will be among the mourners at the funeral for an officer who authorities say was fatally shot by a man he was trying to help from an overturned car in Indianapolis.

The funeral for Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan is scheduled to begin 11 a.m. Saturday at Banker's Life Fieldhouse. It will be followed by a procession past the municipality's police station on the south side of Indianapolis and back through downtown Indianapolis to Crown Hill Cemetery.

The 38-year-old Allan was married and the father of two sons.