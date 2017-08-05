The Latest: Trump tweets support for North Korea sanctions
The Latest on the U.N. Security Council approving sanctions against North Korea. (all times local):
9:45 p.m.
U.S. President Donald Trump is tweeting his support for tough new sanctions against North Korea unanimously approved by the U.N. Security Council.
"The United Nations Security Council just voted 15-0 to sanction North Korea. China and Russia voted with us. Very big financial impact!" he said on Twitter.
The sanctions against North Korea for its escalating nuclear and missile programs include a ban on coal and other exports worth over $1 billion — a huge bite in its total exports, valued at $3 billion last year.
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley called the resolution "the single largest economic sanctions package ever
But she warned that it is not enough and "we should not fool ourselves into thinking we have solved the problem — not even close."
"The threat of an outlaw nuclearized North Korean dictatorship remains ... (and) is rapidly growing more dangerous," Haley told council members after the vote.
The U.S.-drafted resolution, negotiated with North Korea's
The Security Council has already imposed six rounds of sanctions that have failed to halt North Korea's drive to improve its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons capabilities.
The resolution's adoption follows North Korea's first successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States on July 3 and July 27.
