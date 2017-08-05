Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster says it is "impossible to overstate the danger" posed by North Korea.

In an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been "deeply briefed" on the strategy on North Korea. Tensions have mounted with Pyongyang's two recent successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

McMaster reiterated the administration's position that all options, including a targeted military strike, are on the table. Still, he said the United States would "like to resolve it short of what would be a very costly war."