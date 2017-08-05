Turkey's president declares dress code for suspects on trial

ISTANBUL — Turkey's president has announced clothing to be worn by defendants appearing in court for alleged involvement in last year's failed coup and terrorism.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said there would be two types of brown outfits for criminal suspects: jumpsuits for "coup plotters" and jackets and trousers for "terrorists."

Speaking at a stadium opening in eastern Malatya province, he said: "No more coming to court wearing whatever they want."

Erdogan first demanded court attire "like in Guantanamo" on the anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt. Days earlier, a former soldier appeared in court wearing a T-shirt with the word "hero."

Dozens have been detained on suspicion of terror propaganda for wearing similar shirts.