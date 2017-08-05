UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea
The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea including banning exports worth over $1 billion.
The resolution adopted Saturday afternoon would also ban countries from giving any additional permits to North Korean
The U.S.-drafted measure, negotiated with North Korea's
It follows North Korea's first successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States last month.
The resolution bans North Korea from exporting coal, iron, lead and seafood products estimated to be worth over $1 billion. This represents one-third of its total exports last year, estimated at $3 billion.
