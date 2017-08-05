Victim of shooting at North Carolina memorial service dies

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say a man has died after he was wounded when gunfire broke out following a memorial service for the victim of an earlier shooting.

The High Point Enterprise reports Police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III said 30-year-old Tavarus Malachi of High Point died Saturday.

Cheeks said the case, which was initially considered an assault with a deadly weapon, is now a homicide investigation.

Malachi was one of seven people wounded July 26 when someone in an SUV opened fire on a group of people after a memorial service for 35-year-old Alphonse Macer Jr. of High Point. Macer had been found shot to death in a wrecked car July 24.

So far, there have been no arrests in either shooting.

