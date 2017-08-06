Barbados fugitive caught in South Carolina on fraud charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities have arrested a fugitive wanted in the U.S. and Barbados on charges of defrauding elderly victims of more than $100,000.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Hainsley DaCosta Browne was arrested in Fairfield County, South Carolina, hours after an alert Friday sought public tips.

He's wanted in Barbados on accusations he ran a phone scam convincing elderly people to pay him by saying he was a needy relative.

Investigators received information that he had come to South Carolina late last year after fleeing Barbados and was attempting to run the same scams in the U.S.