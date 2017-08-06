Bodies of 2 paratroopers killed in Afghanistan return to US
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The bodies of two soldiers killed by a car bomb in Afghanistan have been returned. Supporters raised tens of thousands of dollars for their families.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that the men's bodies were returned Friday to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
The Army previously said two paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division were killed Wednesday near Kandahar. A news release identifies them as 25-year-old Spec. Christopher M. Harris, of Jackson Springs, North Carolina; and 23-year-old Sgt. Jonathon M. Hunter, of Columbus, Indiana. The 82nd Airborne is stationed at Fort Bragg.
A fundraising site to assist Harris's wife was set up, as were sites for Hunter's wife and family. The donations
