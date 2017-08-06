Brazil police say British tourist family shot at; 1 wounded

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police say a family of British tourists who made a wrong turn while travelling in a car outside Rio de Janeiro was shot at and a woman was wounded.

Civil police said Sunday that a couple and their three children were travelling in Angra dos Reis, a popular coastal vacation destination about 90 miles (150 kilometres ) from the city. Authorities say a group approached the car and apparently told the family to get out and then opened fire.

A police statement says the woman was hit in the abdomen and was being treated at a hospital. It did not give her condition.

Police released no names or hometown.