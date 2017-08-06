Brazil police say British tourist family shot at; 1 wounded
A
A
Share via Email
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police say a family of British tourists who made a wrong turn while
Civil police said Sunday that a couple and their three children were
A police statement says the woman was hit in the abdomen and was being treated at a hospital. It did not give her condition.
Police released no names or hometown.
Tourists in Brazil have occasionally been attacked when they accidentally stray into slums, which are often controlled by criminal gangs.