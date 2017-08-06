Chinese student pilot dies after Australia light plane crash
SYDNEY, Australia — A Chinese student pilot died on Sunday, three days after a light plane he was flying in crashed in Melbourne, police said.
The 19-year-old, whose name was not released, died in a hospital after the ultralight two-seater plane he was in with his flight instructor went down in a field on Thursday, Victoria state police said in a statement.
The 25-year-old flight instructor remained hospitalized, police said.
Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman Peter Gibson said the plane was on a training flight when it crashed. The plane broadcast a mayday message before it went down, he said.
Police and aviation authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.
