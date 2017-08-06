Death toll from floods in northern Vietnam rises to 23
HANOI, Vietnam — Rescuers in Vietnam have recovered 16 more bodies over the past three days, bringing the death toll from floods in four northern provinces to 23.
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains earlier this week also left 16 people missing and injured 21 others.
According to the Central Natural Disasters Committee Sunday, floods have destroyed 228 houses, damaged roads, crops and irrigation system. Nearly 5,000 soldiers, police and residents have been mobilized to search for the missing.
Vietnam is prone to floods and storms, which kill hundreds of people each year.
