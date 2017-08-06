Deaths of 2 Texas toddlers left in hot car ruled homicides

WEATHERFORD, Texas — Autopsies show two North Texas toddlers died of heatstroke after investigators say their mother allegedly left them in her hot car for several hours to teach them a lesson.

A medical examiner determined the deaths of 2-year-old Juliet Ramirez and 1-year-old Cavanaugh Ramirez of Weatherford were homicides.

Parker County records show the mother, Cynthia Randolph, was arrested in June on injury to a child counts and remains jailed. Investigators didn't immediately return a message Sunday on possible upgraded charges.

Officials say Randolph originally said her children locked themselves in her car. Temperatures were in the 90s.