Eiffel Tower: Police stop man with knife defying security

PARIS — A young French man who recently was discharged from a psychiatric hospital is under investigation for glorifying terrorism after he brandished a knife and tried to breach security at the Eiffel Tower, authorities said Sunday.

No one was hurt in the incident late Saturday, though the tower was briefly evacuated, according to a statement Sunday from the company that manages the monument. The tower reopened as usual Sunday morning.

A judicial official said the man tried to force his way into the secure zone, held out a knife and said "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great." He was quickly surrounded by security forces and surrendered, the official said. A Paris police official said no shots were fired. Both officials weren't authorized to be publicly named.

While the man is accused of glorifying terrorism, the incident is being investigated as a common crime and not by anti-terrorism investigators, the judicial official said, because of his history of psychiatric problems and because authorities have no reason to believe he was part of a network or planning an attack.

The suspect was born in Mauritania in 1998, but has French citizenship, the official said. His name wasn't released.