EU envoy in Yemen for talks over UN plan to run key port

SANAA, Yemen — The head of the European Union delegation to Yemen is visiting the country for talks with Shiite Houthi rebels over a U.N. plan regarding a disputed key port.

Houthi officials say Ambassador Antonia Calvo Puerta arrived in Sanaa on Sunday to discuss the U.N. proposal for Hodeida port to be run by a third neutral party under U.N. supervision.

The Red Sea port of Hodeida, currently under Houthi control, is a vital lifeline for most of the country's population.

Yemeni officials in the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbou Mansour Hadi say they welcome the U.N. plan.