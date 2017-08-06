EU envoy in Yemen for talks over UN plan to run key port
SANAA, Yemen — The head of the European Union delegation to Yemen is visiting the country for talks with Shiite Houthi rebels over a U.N. plan regarding a disputed key port.
Houthi officials say Ambassador Antonia Calvo Puerta arrived in Sanaa on Sunday to discuss the U.N. proposal for Hodeida port to be run by a third neutral party under U.N. supervision.
The Red Sea port of Hodeida, currently under Houthi control, is a vital lifeline for most of the country's population.
Yemeni officials in the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbou Mansour Hadi say they welcome the U.N. plan.
A Saudi-led coalition, backing Hadi's government and battling the Houthi rebels, has long planned to seize the port but held back over fears it would impede humanitarian aid deliveries.
