Fire strikes another tower in the Dubai Marina
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fire has struck another high-rise tower in the Dubai Marina, just days after a blaze struck one of the world's tallest residential towers in the same
Witnesses said firefighters had already begun spraying water inside of the tower on Sunday.
Emergency officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
Early on Friday, a blaze hit the 86-story Torch Tower nearby. It was the second time in 2
