Fire strikes another tower in the Dubai Marina

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fire has struck another high-rise tower in the Dubai Marina, just days after a blaze struck one of the world's tallest residential towers in the same neighbourhood .

Early on Friday, a blaze hit the 86-story Torch Tower nearby. It was the second time in 2 1/2 years that the more than 1,100-foot-tall (335 metres ) tower has been ravaged by fire. The Torch, located in Dubai's popular waterfront Marina district, also caught fire in February 2015. There were no major casualties reported in either blaze.