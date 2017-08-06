Galveston's 1st community pool now open in $4.1M complex

GALVESTON, Texas — A Southeast Texas city famous for its Gulf of Mexico beach now has its first community swimming pool.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the Lasker Park Community Swimming Pool will be open Tuesdays through Sundays until Labor Day. After that Sept. 4 holiday, the pool will be open weekends until Oct. 31.

The $4.1 million pool complex features a lap pool, kid play structures and a water slide.

Entry fees are waived through Aug. 15, when grand opening ceremonies will be held.

The newspaper reports that among the swimmers Friday, when the pool opened, was 17-year-old Lalo Alcazar. The teen says Galveston's community pool is cleaner than the Gulf and there are no fish "brushing against you."

