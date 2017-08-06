Heavy rains in New Orleans overwhelmed city's pump stations
NEW ORLEANS — Officials in New Orleans say heavy rainfall overwhelmed the city's pump stations, contributing to flooding in some areas.
Deputy Mayor Ryan Berni told reporters the city has no immediate plans to request an emergency declaration from the state, but that could change as the city collects more information on flood damage.
City homeland security director Aaron Miller says that with more heavy rain predicted for Monday afternoon, the city's pumping capacity could be overwhelmed again.
