Jordan king to visit West Bank after Jerusalem shrine crisis
A
A
Share via Email
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — A Palestinian official says Jordan's King Abdullah II is visiting the West Bank on Monday for the first time in five years.
The official, Mohammed Ishtayeh, said Sunday that the monarch is to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
The rare visit is seen as a closing of ranks on a key issue — the fate of a contested Jerusalem shrine at the
The crisis erupted when Israel installed metal detectors at the shrine, revered by Muslims and Jews, after Arab gunmen killed two Israeli policemen there. The security measures triggered Muslim protests, and Israel eventually removed the devices.
Abdullah's role as Muslim custodian of the shrine is a key component of his legitimacy.
Abbas suspended security ties with Israel over the crisis.
Most Popular
-
'It's not Blackfoot:' Artist speaks out about Calgary art installation on Bowfort Road interchange
-
Family pleads for information into whereabouts of missing Alberta woman
-
Grocery store security guard stabbed while escorting out teenager for stealing: Halifax police
-
Canada geese impaled with arrows recovering at wildlife refuge