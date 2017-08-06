NYC mayor pushes for tax on the 1 per cent to fund subway fix
New York City's mayor wants to tax the wealthiest 1
City officials say Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan would increase the top income tax rate from about 3.9
De Blasio plans to announce the proposal Monday. Officials say the tax would generate about $800 million annually. It must be approved by state lawmakers.
The proposal comes as the mayor and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo continue to squabble over who is responsible for paying for fixes to the nation's largest transit system.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota (LOW'-tah) said Sunday the agency needs short-term emergency funding now.
