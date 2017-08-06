South Carolina authorities identify man shot by officer
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a police officer in South Carolina.
The Sun News quotes Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard as saying that the man shot early Friday morning was 33-year-old Aaron Payne of the Surfside Beach area.
The newspaper reports that Payne lived in the
Surfside Beach Fire Department chief Kevin Otte said Payne was a volunteer firefighter from late 2015 until July 2016.
Myrtle Beach Police have said the shooting happened as police were checking on a report of a suicidal man who refused to put a gun down and eventually pointed it at an officer.
