The Latest: 2 severely injured in apparent Oklahoma tornado

TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on an apparent tornado that struck Tulsa, Oklahoma. (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

An apparent tornado that struck near midtown Tulsa left two people with life-threatening injuries and 11 others with minor injuries.

Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Kelli Bruer says eight of the injured were taken from a TGI Fridays restaurant, four from a Whataburger restaurant and one person who was in the area when the storm struck shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

No deaths are reported.

The storm caused extensive damage and left more than 11,000 customers without power at one point. More than 3,900 remained without electricity Sunday afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Jankowski said preliminary reports indicate a tornado, but it could be Monday before surveyors complete their investigation and there is no preliminary estimate of the storm's strength.

Jankowski said tornadoes are generally associated with spring months and said an August tornado is uncommon, but not "outrageously rare."

___

10:30 a.m.

An apparent tornado struck near midtown Tulsa, injuring more than a dozen people and causing power outages and roof damage to businesses.

City of Tulsa spokeswoman Kim Meloy said at least 13 people were taken to hospitals in undisclosed condition.

The storm also damaged power poles and more than 11,000 customers were without power at one point. More than 9,000 remained without electricity Sunday morning.

