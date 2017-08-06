The Latest: Fire burns unchecked on Greek island of Kythira

SKOPJE, Macedonia — The Latest on the wildfires burning amid a heatwave in Europe (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Authorities in Greece say a wildfire that has blazed on the southern island of Kythira since Friday morning continues to burn unchecked.

So far, no homes have been damaged, but Kythira mayor Efstratios Harhalakis said the fire has consumed at least 1,500 hectares (3,750 acres) of forest and farmland. Four villages and a monastery were evacuated Sunday and a fifth village remained evacuated for a second day.

The Fire Service wouldn't confirm the extent of the damage, but says gusty winds, hilly terrain and highly flammable vegetation make it difficult to control the fire.

The service says 200 firefighters are on the ground and almost all available firefighting planes and helicopters are battling the blaze from the sky.

As of early Sunday evening, more than 40 wildfires had broken out across Greece during the previous 36 hours. Only one remained uncontained.

___

4:20 p.m.

Macedonia has declared a state of emergency in its southwestern mountainous region due to fear that a heat wave could spread multiple wildfires that have been raging in the country's southwest region.

The 30-day state of emergency announced late Saturday by Macedonian Interior minister Oliver Spasovskiby directs all available safety resources will be directed to the affected region.

Firefighters and volunteers have been trying to control wildfires in several regions of Macedonia for about two weeks.

Police confirmed that a burned body was discovered in a village near the capital, Skopje, while two houses and a barn were burned in the village of Mogilec in Macedonia's central region.