Tropical Storm Franklin forms in Caribbean, heads for Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Franklin has emerged in the Caribbean off the Honduras coast and is heading for Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts Franklin will begin moving ashore Monday night and pass over Yucatan by Tuesday evening, entering the Bay of Campeche and head for landfall on the Mexican mainland Thursday evening. The
Franklin was
A tropical storm warning was issued for the Mexico coast from Chetumal on Yucatan's southeast coast to Campeche on the western side.
