1 still recovering from stolen car crash that killed 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A teenager who was in a stolen car that crashed and killed three of his friends is in stable condition at a Florida hospital.

Officials in Pinellas County, on Florida's Gulf Coast, are expected to release more details about the violent, fiery crash on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies say four teenagers — two 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds — stole a sport utility vehicle and sped away from officers.

Three of the teens died at the scene early Sunday, while 14-year-old Keondrae Brown was hospitalized.