3 dealership workers save man trapped under Hummer in river
A
A
Share via Email
SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. — Three men working at a central New York car dealership teamed up to save a man who had become trapped under his Hummer after backing the vehicle into a river.
Kip Northrup tells The Post-Standard of Syracuse (http://bit.ly/2uyMLJZ ) that he was working at a car dealership in Schroeppel (SCROO'-puhl) Friday night when he heard someone yelling for help.
He followed the sound to a
The man told Northrup he had backed into the river and got trapped under the back end when he checked it out.
Northrup called 911, then ran back to the dealership. He and two employees freed the man, who was treated at a hospital and released.
___
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com
Most Popular
-
Video captures thieves taking diamond look-alike from outside Yorkville store
-
Trudeau takes unscheduled ocean dip while touring national park in kayak
-
Grocery store security guard stabbed while escorting out teenager for stealing: Halifax police
-
John Horgan the first B.C. premier to march in Pride Parade in 16 years