3rd Boy Scout dies after sailboat strikes power line on lake

AVINGER, Texas — A third Boy Scout has died from injuries suffered when a sailboat struck an overhanging power line on a lake east of Dallas.

Texas Parks & Wildlife spokesman Steve Lightfoot says the 11-year-old Scout died Monday. He was hospitalized in Shreveport, Louisiana, following the accident Saturday.

The boy was sailing in a catamaran with two older boys, one 17 and the other 16, when the mast struck the power line at Lake O'The Pines near Avinger, 150 miles (241 kilometres ) from Dallas.

A Scout official says a Scout leader quickly reached the boat but the two teens were already dead.

It wasn't clear Monday why the power line was overhanging the water, in proximity to watercraft.