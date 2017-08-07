9-11 victim's remains identified nearly 16 years later

NEW YORK — The remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center on 9-11 have been identified nearly 16 years after the attacks.

The New York City medical examiners' office announced the finding Monday. The agency withheld the man's name, citing a request from his family.

It's the first new identification made since March 2015 in the ongoing effort. Medical examiners use DNA testing and other means to try to match bone fragments to the 2,753 people killed by the hijackers who crashed airplanes into the trade centre 's twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001.

Remains of 1,641 victims have been identified so far. That means 40 per cent of those who died have yet to have any remains identified.