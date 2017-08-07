AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Welcome boost from China to global pressure on North Korea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A global pressure campaign on North Korea propelled by sharp new U.N. sanctions received a welcome boost Sunday from China, the North's economic lifeline, as Beijing called on its neighbour to halt its missile and nuclear tests.

The Trump administration cautiously embraced China's apparent newfound co-operation , while putting it on notice that the U.S. would be watching closely to ensure it didn't ease up on North Korea if and when the world's attention is diverted elsewhere. But there were no signs the U.S. would acquiesce to China's call for a quick return to negotiations.

The diplomatic wrangling sought to build on the sweeping new North Korea sanctions passed by the U.N. Security Council a day earlier — the strongest in a generation, the U.S. said.

As diplomats gathered in the Philippines for an annual regional meeting, President Donald Trump was cheering the move. He cited the "very big financial impact" of the sanctions and noted optimistically that both China and Russia had joined in the unanimous vote. On Sunday, following a late-night conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump tweeted: "Just completed call with President Moon of South Korea. Very happy and impressed with 15-0 United Nations vote on North Korea sanctions."

In characteristically understated fashion, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said of the U.N. action, "It was a good outcome."

___

Maduro vows 'maximum penalty' for attack on Venezuela base

VALENCIA, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolas Maduro vowed that a band of anti-government fighters who attacked a Venezuelan army base will get the "maximum penalty" as his administration roots out his enemies.

Troops killed two of the 20 intruders who slipped into the Paramacay base in the central city of Valencia early Sunday, apparently intent on fomenting a military uprising, Maduro said in his weekly broadcast on state television.

One of the invaders was injured, seven captured and 10 got away, the embattled leader said.

"We know where they are headed and all of our military and police force is deployed," Maduro said. He said he would ask for "the maximum penalty for those who participated in this terrorist attack."

The attack came as Venezuela's controversial constitutional assembly is getting down to work, signalling in its initial decrees last week that delegates will target Maduro's foes as he had warned.

___

___

Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Vice-President Mike Pence has pushed back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not run.

In a statement released by the White House, Pence said Sunday's story in The New York Times "is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team." He added that "the allegations in this article are categorically false."

The formal rebuttal of a news report by the vice-president was an unusual move. In it, Pence also said his team will "focus all our efforts to advance the president's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020."

The report details efforts of several Republicans looking ahead to 2020, calling it a "shadow campaign." It notes Pence's political schedule and active fundraising, though it also says unnamed advisers have signalled that he'd only run if Trump doesn't.

The article noted Pence has set up a fundraising committee. Called the Great America Committee, it can accept checks of up to $5,000 from individual donors. Pence raised about $1 million at a Washington fundraiser last month, attended by dozens of lawmakers and featuring remarks from White House adviser Ivanka Trump.

___

From respected at elite universities to wanted for murder

CHICAGO (AP) — After a cross-country manhunt, a Northwestern University professor and University of Oxford employee are in custody for the brutal stabbing death of a 26-year-old hair stylist in Chicago. The case has involved peculiar twists, including a cash donation by one of the two suspects in the victim's name at a Wisconsin library and a videotaped confession sent to friends. The two men surrendered peacefully in California after eight days as fugitives.

Northwestern microbiologist Wyndham Lathem and Oxford financial officer, Andrew Warren, were wanted on first-degree murder charges for the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. Lathem is due in court on Monday.

Here's a closer look at the case:

THE CRIME

The body of 26-year-old Cornell-Duranleau was found stabbed to death inside an apartment belonging to Lathem in an upscale neighbourhood near downtown Chicago. The July 27 attack was so violent the blade of the knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was broken, police said.

___

Rare August tornado sends 30 to hospital in Tulsa; no deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A rare late summer tornado smashed into a shopping district of Tulsa early Sunday just hours after it was packed with people, sending more than two dozen people to hospitals including two with life-threatening injuries, many of them from restaurants that were either preparing to close or were still open.

No deaths were reported from the tornado that struck shortly after 1 a.m. in the midtown area of Tulsa, according to city of Tulsa spokeswoman Kim Meloy.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Teague said the tornado was rated an EF2, with wind speeds of 111-135 mph and that two smaller, "probably" EF0 tornadoes with winds of 65-85 mph were seen shortly afterward on radar near Inola and Claremore, about 25 miles (40 kilometres ) east and northeast of Tulsa.

Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Kelli Bruer said the ambulance company transported a total of 13 people to area hospitals, eight from a TGI Fridays restaurant, which lists its closing time as 1 a.m., four from a 24-hour Whataburger restaurant, and one person who was in the area.

St. Francis Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin said about 30 people were treated at the hospital. Meloy said many people were taken to hospitals by private vehicles.

___

Chicago to file federal lawsuit over sanctuary cities threat

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will keep fighting President Donald Trump's immigration policies with a federal lawsuit alleging it's illegal for the federal government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Sunday.

The mayor said Chicago won't "be blackmailed into changing our values, and we are and will remain a welcoming City."

The lawsuit will be filed Monday.

Officials said there are new qualifications for a public safety grant requiring cities to share information with federal immigration authorities. City officials allege those qualifications are unconstitutional.

Chicago received about $2.3 million in such grants last year, which have been used for buying police vehicles.

___

Minnesota mosque explosion 'deeper and scarier' than threats

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in suburban Minneapolis, like other U.S. mosques, occasionally receives threatening calls and emails. But leaders say they're more frightened after a weekend attack in which an explosive shattered windows and damaged a room as worshippers prepared for morning prayers.

"We feel like it's much deeper and scarier than like something random," Mohamed Omar, the centre 's executive director, said Sunday. "It's so scary."

No one was hurt in the blast, which happened around 5 a.m. Saturday. Windows of the imam's office were shattered, either by the blast or by an object thrown through them. The FBI is seeking suspects and trying to determine whether the incident was a hate crime.

Gov. Mark Dayton, who joined other public officials and community leaders for a meeting inside the building Sunday, described the bombing as "so wretched" and "not Minnesota."

"This is an act of terrorism. This is against the law in America," Dayton said at a news conference afterward, the Star Tribune reported .

___

NYC's long war on storefront porn reaches new tipping point

NEW YORK (AP) — A dwindling number of peep shows, strip clubs and adult DVD stores have survived New York City's two-decade legal war on smut and now, some of the survivors are worried a recent court decision could put them under for good.

In June, New York's Court of Appeals reinstated rules dating to 2001 barring any establishment with "live performances characterized by an emphasis on certain specified anatomical areas or specified sexual activities" as well as sexually explicit videos from all but carefully selected city zones.

It isn't the first time a court has sided with the city, only to have the regulations tweaked or overturned by another court later. But a lawyer who represents several X-rated shops said in an unsuccessful petition to the U.S. Supreme Court last month that if the city went ahead with long-delayed enforcement, it could put her clients out of business.

"New York has the tradition of being the freest and most tolerant city in the country, if not the world," the lawyer, Erica Dubno, said. "And unfortunately, freedom of expression is being restricted and small businesses are in jeopardy."

Several dozen of the adult establishments are still hinging their hopes on freedom-of-speech legal challenges, she said.

___

AP source: Jay Cutler agrees to terms with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Jay Cutler has decided to postpone retirement for the chance to be Ryan Tannehill's replacement.

Cutler agreed to terms Sunday on a contract with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the situation said. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins weren't expected to announce the deal until Cutler signed the $10 million, one-year deal.

Cutler will compete with Matt Moore for a starting job while Tannehill remains out with a left knee injury that could sideline him for the entire season.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase was offensive co-ordinator for the Chicago Bears when Cutler had a career-best quarterback rating with them in 2015. Gase joined Miami in 2016, and Cutler parted with Chicago in March after eight seasons.