Arkansas tourist drowns off Florida beach

DESTIN, Fla. — A tourist from Arkansas has drowned off a Florida beach.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says that the 70-year-old woman started to panic Monday when she couldn't touch the bottom while swimming at Henderson Beach State Recreation Area in Destin, Florida.

Bystanders pulled the woman to shore and began resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.