Asian markets climb on momentum from upbeat US jobs report
TOKYO — Shares rose in Asia in early Monday trading after last week's report of strong gains in U.S. payrolls. Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.6
KEEPING SCORE: Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.3
WALL STREET LAST WEEK: Banks, technology companies and other stocks climbed Friday after the Department of Labor said U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in July. Investors sold government bonds and bet that interest rates are going to rise, which lets banks make more money on loans. The Standard & Poor's 500 index added 0.2
ANALYST VIEWPOINT: "U.S. equity market and currency inched up hand-in-hand on positive jobs data last Friday, helping up global markets. Asian bourses are expected to play catch-up at the start of a packed trading week while keeping a keen eye on the flurry of events and data releases," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude shed 7 cents to $49.51 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 55 cents, or 1.1
CURRENCIES: The U.S. dollar was flat at 110.68 yen after trading near 111 yen on Friday. The euro climbed to $1.1802 from $1.1774.
