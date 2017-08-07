Authorities: 85-year-old Ohio dad kills son in self-defence
CUMBERLAND, Ohio — Authorities say an 85-year-old man fatally shot his son in what authorities believe was self-
The Zanesville Times Recorder (http://ohne.ws/2wBIqqJ ) reports Guernsey County sheriff's deputies said the victim's mother called 911 Friday night, saying her 64-year-old son was intoxicated and threatened to kill her.
Sheriff's Lt. Sam Williams said the son began firing at his 84-year-old mother while she was talking to the dispatcher and her husband retrieved a rifle and returned fire, fatally wounding his son.
The son died shortly after deputies arrived at the family's home near Cumberland, about 80 miles (129
The sheriff's office says investigators believe the fatal gunshot was fired in self-
No charges were filed.
Information from: Times Recorder, http://www.zanesvilletimesrecorder.com