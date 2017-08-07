Authorities: 85-year-old Ohio dad kills son in self-defence

CUMBERLAND, Ohio — Authorities say an 85-year-old man fatally shot his son in what authorities believe was self- defence during a domestic dispute in Ohio.

The Zanesville Times Recorder (http://ohne.ws/2wBIqqJ ) reports Guernsey County sheriff's deputies said the victim's mother called 911 Friday night, saying her 64-year-old son was intoxicated and threatened to kill her.

Sheriff's Lt. Sam Williams said the son began firing at his 84-year-old mother while she was talking to the dispatcher and her husband retrieved a rifle and returned fire, fatally wounding his son.

The son died shortly after deputies arrived at the family's home near Cumberland, about 80 miles (129 kilometres ) east of Columbus.

The sheriff's office says investigators believe the fatal gunshot was fired in self- defence , and the father was released from custody.

No charges were filed.

___