Brazil attorney general says Temer could face new charges

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian attorney general Rodrigo Janot says plea deals currently under negotiation could reinvigorate investigations against president Michael Temer.

The newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo published an interview Monday in which Janot said Temer could face probes for racketeering and obstruction of justice.

Temer avoided a trial before the Supreme Court last week when the lower house of Congress rejected a bribery charge against him. Janot has called that a political decision.