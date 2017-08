RIO DE JANEIRO — The Brazilian hospital treating a British tourist who was shot near Rio de Janeiro says the bullet missed all of her major vessels and organs.

Police say the woman and her family were travelling Sunday in the coastal resort of Angra dos Reis when they accidentally entered a rough neighbourhood , where a group approached the car and shot at them.

Medical Director Rodrigo Mucheli of the General Hospital of Japuiba told Globo TV on Monday that the bullet travelled through the woman's abdomen but didn't hit anything vital.