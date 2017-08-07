China export, import growth weaken in July, dimming outlook
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — China's trade growth weakened in July in a negative sign for growth in the world's second-largest economy and global demand.
Exports rose 7.2
Forecasters have warned Chinese economic growth will cool this year, dampening demand for foreign goods, as controls imposed on bank lending to slow a rise in debt take hold.
"Trade growth now appears to be on a downward trend," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.
The International Monetary Fund expects this year's economic growth to slip to 6.6
Export growth was unexpectedly strong in the first half of the year, a positive sign for Chinese leaders who want to avoid job losses in trade-related industries.
China has been credited with helping to support global demand and the downturn in import growth could have repercussions for suppliers for which this country is a major market.
China's global trade surplus declined by 10.7
The surplus with the United States rose 2
The Chinese trade surplus with the 28-nation European Union, the country's biggest trading partner, rose 3.4
___
General Administration of Customs of China: www.customs.gov.cn
Most Popular
-
Man charged after sexually assaulting woman in downtown Halifax, masturbating in public: police
-
Trudeau takes unscheduled ocean dip while touring national park in kayak
-
'Super hockey player' Crosby meets new fan at Halifax children's hospital
-
Sackville man charged after squealing tires, drifting in parking lot: Halifax police