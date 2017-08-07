DA dismisses charges against man who spent decades in prison

BOSTON — Prosecutors in Massachusetts have decided not to retry a man who spent 36 years in prison for a murder he says he did not commit.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office on Monday dismissed all charges against 66-year-old Frederick Weichel.

Weichel was convicted in the 1980 killing of Robert LaMonica. A judge in April overturned the conviction, saying authorities failed to give the defence a police report suggesting another possible suspect. He was freed on $5,000 bail.

Convicted gangster James "Whitey" Bulger wrote letters from jail several years ago claiming Weichel didn't kill LaMonica.