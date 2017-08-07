Evangelical Trump supporters want meeting with Pope Francis

NEW YORK — Some evangelical supporters of President Donald Trump are seeking a meeting with Pope Francis over a recent critical article in a Vatican-approved journal.

A leader of Trump's evangelical advisory board says they are responding to the journal article published last month that accused some American Catholics of forming a political alliance of "hate" with evangelicals who back the president. The article was written by two of the pope's close confidants in a journal that is vetted by the Vatican Secretariat of State.

Evangelical leaders say they want to address attempts to divide Catholics and evangelicals and seek common ground.