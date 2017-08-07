Ex-US Rep. Chaka Fattah appeals 10-year prison term

PHILADELPHIA — A former Pennsylvania congressman seeking to have his corruption conviction thrown out is turning to a recent Supreme Court ruling that other politicians have used to clear their names.

Lawyers for former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah (SHAW'-kah fa-TAH') filed an appeal Friday arguing prosecutors used too broad a definition of bribery in his case and failed to meet a standard set by a 2016 Supreme Court ruling that narrowed what legally constituted as corruption.

Fattah spent 20 years in Congress before a 2016 racketeering conviction resulted in a 10-year prison sentence.